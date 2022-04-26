Here's what the weather will be like for Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts

Just Thinking Out Loud but wouldn't it be ideal if the warm spell we're experiencing continued throughout the week until -say - Ed Sheeran plays in Cork City?

The singer kicked off his global Mathematics tour with two nights in Croke Park in Dublin in front of a combined crowd of around 160,000.

Later this week, Ed brings his 360-degree stage to Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh where a packed stadium is expecting to see nothing less than magic from the musician.

So, while conditions may not be Perfect for the week ahead, we can look forward to a continuation of the milder temperatures.

Met Éireann says the warm days will continue throughout the week but a slight cold snap is expected to land on Leeside later in the week.

The next few days will be mild, with temperatures into the mid to late teens, however, nights will be a little chillier.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see daily temperatures of around 16C with some scattered showers but the nights will be a little cooler, dropping into the low single figures.

Thursday and Friday will largely remain warm but post-concert revellers might want to bring a jacket as the mercury could drop into minus figures at night.

Ed kicks off his two night run 'down the Páirc' on Thursday and while Met Éireann has yet to release exactly what is in store for Cork, we take a look at the Irish forecast.

Thursday: "A cloudier day than previous days but there will still be some sunny spells. Staying mostly dry with just the odd passing shower. Highest temperatures of 11C to 15C in mostly light easterly breezes."

Thursday night: "Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1C to 4C."

Friday: "Another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with a few light showers.

"Highest temperatures of 13C to 15C in mostly light easterly breezes.

Overnight, lowest temperatures will generally range 1C to 5C but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night."