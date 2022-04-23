Fermoy community calls for planners to revisit application for third access to M8

Community leaders in Fermoy want an investigation into a decision 20 years ago to reject an application for a third junction on the M8 Rathcormac to Fermoy bypass.

Consultants acting on behalf of Cork County Council repeatedly warned in 2002 that the so-called Fermoy Central Interchange Junction was needed to deal with future growth and congestion in the town.

Even An Bord Pleanála's inspector said there was “a sound case” for the junction.

Although An Bord Pleanála backed the council’s initial application for the bypass, it rejected the subsequent application for a third junction.

It stated on December 30, 2002: “This junction would have an adverse impact on the future development of the centre of the town.”

The bypass is now one of the main causes of congestion in the town because so many motorists do not want to pay tolls which apply between Junction 14 (Fermoy North) and Junction 17, of the M8.

'Council should reapply'

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy said: “We want to know why the application for the junction was rejected and we want Cork County Council to reapply for it.

“In the interim, we would like serious and urgent consideration to be given to a relief road in the town.”

His calls are backed by other councillors, including Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien, who said: “Something has to be done about the rising levels of chronic congestion in Fermoy.

“It is turning into a regular nightmare and with large developments planned for the town, congestion is now only going to get worse.”

Fermoy Forum chair and pharmacist Michael Lyons said: “I would have to agree with everything being called for.

“At a minimum, there should have been some kind of a report to see what impact the bypass had on the town.”

Butcher Barry Fitzgerald added: “Everything the experts warned about 20 years ago has come to pass.

“A bypass was needed but it has had an undesirable knock-on effect on a town that is growing but is very, very congested and which badly needs options.”

An Bord Pleanála said it does not comment on decisions it makes.