Man dies following serious assault in Limerick

A man in his 40s has died following an assault in Limerick.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Parnell Street at about 10.25pm on Friday.

A man was discovered with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “Any person who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night, between 10pm and 10.40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to gardai.

“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dashcam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardai.

“Any person with any information which may be relevant to the investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.”