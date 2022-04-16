Man dies following serious assault in Limerick

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Parnell Street at about 10.25pm on Friday
Man dies following serious assault in Limerick

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the death of a man in Limerick (Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 09:51

A man in his 40s has died following an assault in Limerick.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Parnell Street at about 10.25pm on Friday.

A man was discovered with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place.

No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “Any person who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night, between 10pm and 10.40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to gardai.

“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dashcam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardai.

“Any person with any information which may be relevant to the investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.”

More in this section

Alcohol dangers Gardaí investigating Limerick drug traffickers seize heroin worth €1.3m
Cobh welcomes its first cruise liner in two years  Cobh welcomes its first cruise liner in two years 
Roy Keane helps Cork-based Irish Guide Dogs launch new fundraising campaign Roy Keane helps Cork-based Irish Guide Dogs launch new fundraising campaign
deathPlace: Republic of Ireland
Man dies following serious assault in Limerick

Rain warning for Cork and Kerry with unsettled weather due over Easter weekend 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices