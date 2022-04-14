'He’ll be on everyone’s minds' - Virtual Marymount fundraiser to be held in memory of Corkman

When Clonakilty man Killian Lawton was spending his final days in Marymount in July last year, he watched from the balcony as clubmates from Barryroe GAA drove by, blue and navy jerseys and flags out the car windows.

The 24-year-old and youngest of five siblings passed away from cancer just a couple of weeks later. Nine months on, his sister Nora told the Irish Examiner: “I often think it must have been hard for him to acknowledge that moment. Like, ‘are people only here as things are that bad?’, yet he took the goodness from the gesture.

“His people turned up,” she said. This Easter weekend, hundreds more of his people will turn up wearing orange to walk, run or hike in memory of Killian, and to raise money for Marymount Hospice which holds a special place in his family’s hearts.

While the main event is taking place from Dunworley Beach to Courtmacsherry, the virtual event has stretched to several countries across the globe. The virtual run is also being held in memory of Alice Crowley and Michael Clancy, who died in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Describing his late younger brother, Barry Lawton said he was "a very outgoing and charismatic person”, with an intense passion for sport.

"He had so many different friends from college and work. After he graduated from UCC in 2013 he moved to London, and he was working there as well. So quite a lot of friends scattered around the place.”

Killian graduated from UCC in 2019 with a BSc in Financial Mathematics and Actuarial Science

“He’d be mortified to hear us bigging him up like this,” added Nora. “He never made a big deal about the fact that he was just naturally intelligent”.

"But he was also a madman for the parties - I will say that.”

In April 2020, as the global pandemic took hold, Killian was admitted to Cork University Hospital with symptoms that first appeared to align with the Covid-19 virus. After several tests and biopsies, Killian began chemotherapy at the start of the summer while his family coped with restrictions on visits.

“It was very unfortunate in that way, but when he came home he’d make the most of his time and be out and about with friends,” said Barry.

Killian resumed treatment in St James’ Hospital in Dublin in September 2020, needing to enter isolation as he underwent stem cell replacement.

“It’s such a sign of the type of person he was, he said ‘sure everyone’s in lockdown anyway, so I’m not missing out on anything’. He just took the positive from any situation,” Nora explained.

In May of 2021, an MRI revealed the cancer had spread, with Barry saying that it was then that the family realised things “were progressively getting worse”.

“Even then he was still asking the consultant whether he’d be able to make it on his trip to Barbados he’d planned,” Barry said.

The family started to broach the topic of hospice care in Marymount with Killian for pain management and to rebuild his strength.

“Ultimately it was his decision,” said Nora. “The staff in CUH were so amazing in helping him come to the difficult decision as well.”

The Ibane Gaels team that won the county U21BFC in 2016, with Killian Lawton second from left in the front row.

Upon entering Marymount, she said the family were blown away by the care and respect they experienced. The family were then able to visit Killian more often and spend more time together, something they are extremely grateful for.

“We’d be bringing him in his favourite iced coffees during the heatwave that month, and reminiscing about our childhood,” said Barry.

“At one point he was watching four different matches on four different screens,” Nora laughed.

“He was taking it all in. You take solace in those kinds of special moments, seeing and remembering his face.”

Consultants at Marymount encouraged Killian to visit friends in the ground’s gardens, something Nora said was “a huge boost for Killian”.

“The whole way throughout the staff were so patient and delicate. We knew what was coming, but when it comes it still hits you hard. I’m still not ready to describe it.

But the manner in which they spoke about what was coming, it was so peaceful.

Killian passed away on July 28, 2020, in the care of Marymount, and now everyone who knew him is eager to give back.

“So much doesn’t make sense – and then you get something like this and you see the goodness in people,” said Nora.

“He’ll be on everyone’s minds this weekend. It’s cathartic to be able to run the pain out of your system in a sense.”

