Cork city firefighters call off industrial action

Billy Crowley firefighter and SIPTU representative with Cork City Fire Brigade said there was now no need to continue with the action.
Billy Crowley firefighter and Siptu representative with Cork City Fire Brigade said the firefighters have been seeking this outcome all along.

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 21:26
Niamh Griffin

Firefighters in Cork City have called off threatened industrial action in response to Cork City Council agreeing to Labour Court negotiations.

It follows a protracted industrial relations dispute between Siptu and council management over staffing levels in the city’s fire service following the 2019 city boundary extension and the closure of Ballincollig station, as Irish Examiner in the previously reported.

However, on Thursday, Cork City Council expressed “serious concerns” about the plans for a work-to-rule. 

They said they had requested for the Labour Court to assist in finding a solution.

Billy Crowley firefighter and Siptu representative with Cork City Fire Brigade said there was now no need to continue with the action.

“It was all predicated on the fact that the Council were refusing to go to the Labour Court, so when they came out today saying they were willing to go to the Labour Court, that was essentially our grounds for taking action gone at that stage,” he said last night.

“We had no need to take action.” 

He said the firefighters have been seeking this outcome all along.

“We are essentially seeking an expediated referral to the Labour Court. I would imagine you are talking weeks rather than months,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillors put forward a motion on this topic on Monday night, and councillor Mick Nugent welcomed the latest developments.

“We are happy there has been quick progress on this, there needs to be progress now to have a full service across the city including in Ballincollig.”

Overcrowding in Cork City hospitals 'getting worse'

Overcrowding in Cork City hospitals 'getting worse'

