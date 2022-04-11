International Quidditch teams to fly into Limerick this summer 

Two international Quidditch competitions are swooping into Limerick this summer, bringing up to 1,800 international athletes and upwards of €1m in revenue for the city.

The European Quidditch Cup and the International Quidditch Association European Games will both take place in University of Limerick (UL) this summer, the first time both European games will be played in the same country.

Inspired by the books and movies of Harry Potter, Hogwarts fans have brought the magical sport to life, as it is now loved and played by thousands worldwide.

Played on levitating broomsticks in the Harry Potter world, the real-life version of Quidditch is a fast-paced, mixed gender, full-contact sport.

Hogwarts and hoops

It’s been likened to a cross between handball, rugby, and dodge ball, as seven players on each team compete to outscore their opponents by scoring the quaffle through one of the opposition hoops, defending their own hoops with tackles and bludgers, and catching the snitch to end the game.

Since the inaugural match in 2005, the sport has expanded to thousands of players in over 40 countries. The Irish national quidditch team has participated at a European level since 2017.

UL and Quidditch Ireland led successful bids to host two tournaments in Limerick later this year, beating competing bids from Spain, Germany, and Turkey.

Both bids were endorsed and supported by Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, Failte Ireland, Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Sports Partnership & Out In UL (UL’s LGBTQ+ Society).

Members of the Ireland quidditch team, playing at the European Quidditch Games in Oslo in 2017. Picture: Stefan Scheurer

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler, said that winning both bids “is testament to the superb sporting facilities and infrastructure” in Limerick, and said he “looks forward to seeing the games take off and welcoming so many European visitors to our city and county.” The European Quidditch Cup Division 1 will take place over two days on June 4-5 with an estimated 1,000 athletes representing 32 teams from Austria, Belgium, Catalonia, France, Spain, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK.

The following month, the International Quidditch Association European Games 2022 will take place from July 22-24 with an anticipated 600 to 800 athletes expected to represent over 20 countries.

Capital of Quidditch

Pauline Raes of the International Quidditch Association, said that Limerick will be the capital of Quidditch for 2022.

“We are excited to see the IQA European Games come together this July and find out which nation will be crowned champions… With the fantastic quality of the venue, housing and staff, this event will surely be a success,” she said.

Laurens Grinwis of Quidditch Europe, said the sport of Quidditch “will reach new heights in Limerick”.

It is a very exciting year where all the focus will be on Limerick as the best club teams in Europe compete for the Division 1 European Quidditch Cup in June.

“We are thrilled to have this event scheduled and ready to go ahead again after Covid-19 held us back for so long. We are excited to continue to work closely with Philip Moore of Quidditch Ireland, Dean Foley of UL and everyone involved in what will become a fantastic sporting memory for all,” he continued.