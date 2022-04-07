Cork Airport launches summer schedule with new routes taking off in weeks

With more than two million passengers expected to pass through this year, Cork Airport has launched its summer schedule of over 40 routes.

Ryanair is expected to operate its largest-ever summer programme from Cork, serving 25 destinations over the coming months.

Of these, seven are new routes including daily services to Manchester and Edinburgh, a three-time weekly flight to Birmingham and a twice-weekly service to Venice, Pisa, Alghero and Valencia.

Aer Lingus has already begun operations to sun destinations for those hoping for a summer get-away including five flights a week to Malaga, three to Lanzarote, Faro and Palma, and two to Dubrovnik and Croatia.

Both airlines have already restored their important daily leisure and business routes to London, with Ryanair flying to Stansted and Gatwick, while Aer Lingus operates a four-times daily service to Heathrow.

Vueling currently operates a three times weekly service to Pairs (Orly)

Air France, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines will join KLM and Vueling in providing a wide range of destinations out for Cork Airport during the summer months.

KLM operates twice-daily service to Amsterdam, a hub airport with a worldwide route network.

Air France is offering passengers six flights per week to Pairs (Charles de Gaulle), while Lufthansa will resume their three times weekly service to Frankfurt from May 13.

From April 15, Swiss Air will operate a twice-weekly service to Zurich in Switzerland.

Speaking at the launch Brian Gallagher, head of aviation and commercial business development, said summer 2022 is "shaping up to be a strong period of recovery" following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have a great mix of routes across the UK and Europe, catering to great outdoor escapes, city breaks and sunny destinations," Mr Gallagher said.

"We’re also looking forward to operating with a wide range of airline partners at Cork in 2022 as we rebuild our network offering."

Cork Airport managing director, Niall MacCarthy, added: “Cork Airport offers friendly, stress-free travel and short walking distances right through from car park to check-in to boarding gate.

"With over 40 routes on offer this summer, we encourage both our regular passengers and passengers new to Cork Airport - from South Leinster and right through all of Munster, to fly Cork this summer."

Cork Airport is advising passengers to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes prior to boarding during the busy summer period to ensure they have enough time to transition security.