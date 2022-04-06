Cork Airport security staff to be redeployed to help with queues in Dublin

Some Cork Airport security staff are to be temporarily reassigned to Dublin Airport to help deal with lengthy queues which have been causing problems for passengers.

Passengers flying from Dublin Airport in recent weeks have had to endure long delays going through security, with delays of up to four hours reported by some airport users on social media.

The Dublin Airport Authority has now announced a number of measures it will be taking in a bid to ease any future delays, especially as the busy Easter travel period approaches.

Dublin Airport previously said it is still trying to rebound from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and blamed the delays at security on a shortage of fully-trained staff.

In a letter to the joint Oireachtas committee on transport and communications, the DAA said recruitment for more security staff is already under way.

It said that the temporary reassigning of Cork staff will not compromise passenger services at Cork Airport.

The recruitment of 100 new security staff is among the measures being taken by the DAA, with 250 candidates have been invited for interview next week.

The Dublin Airport operator has also contracted third-party security trainers to expand the training capacity for new security checking recruits.

Dalton Philips, DAA's chief executive, said in the letter that the challenges faced by Dublin Airport "are endemic across major airports in the EU and the UK at this time".

Covid-related staff absences are also having an impact at the airport.

The committee said that it welcomed the update from the DAA, but still had "serious questions in relation to the recruitment process".

We question whether the specific employment contract terms on offer are proving to be a major constraint on the recruitment of security checking staff, where we see only a possible of 20 hours per week on offer, together with the rate of pay on offer, and are requesting the DAA to revisit the employment terms here," said a statement.

"Furthermore, the committee is advocating that before garda vetting is requested, an employment contract offer must first be made, rather than after the vetting process has been concluded, as is the current position."

The committee said that delays must be avoided "as we enter the busy season for flights".

Mr Dalton said that since March 27, around 300,000 passengers have departed Dublin Airport, "none of whom missed a flight because of security queues".

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney has said he is “not very keen” on the idea of deploying troops to help to deal with the delays at security checks at the airport.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney.

The Defence Minister said that no formal request for members of the Defence Forces has been made. At the weekend, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary called for 250 army personnel to be drafted in to help.

Asked if he thought Defence Forces personnel should be brought in to help, Mr Coveney said: “That’s an option I’m not very keen on, I have to say, as Minister for Defence.

Our Defence Forces are busy, they’re asked to do a lot outside of core defence.

“But there is no formal request, and has been no formal request, for the army to be part of the solution in Dublin Airport.

“I know that the DAA are working hard to ensure they can get more efficiency and faster throughput through the security checks in the airport, but as of now, there is no formal ask of me as Minister of Defence or of my department in terms of the assisting on that.”

Junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton said she is having daily meetings with the DAA in relation to the contingency measures.