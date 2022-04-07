'No plans' to rename Limerick's King John's Castle despite local calls

King John's Castle in Limerick is not going to be renamed, despite the local council taking over the amenity earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council has confirmed its priority is to promote the castle as an attractive tourist destination, rather than simply removing the name of the 13th-century monarch.

Discover Limerick, a subsidiary of Limerick City and County Council, took over the historical building from its previous owners, Shannon Group, on Monday. Following the change of ownership, voices from the historical and tourism sectors in Limerick had questioned the benefits of changing its name.

Sharon Slater, historian-in-residence at Ormston House cultural centre in Limerick City, believes "Limerick Castle" is a much better name, and would like to see it “changed back” — having been known by that name in the past.

According to Ms Slater, there are various other castles across Ireland also named King John’s Castle, such as the ones in Dungarvan and Carlingford.

“The castle itself was named multiple things throughout the centuries. It was mostly known as just 'the castle' in Limerick or Limerick Castle.

From a tourism perspective, if you say King John’s Castle, it could be anywhere. If you say, Limerick Castle, well then it is clear that it is in Limerick."

The castle’s construction finished around 1210, and was built on the order of King John, hence the name.

However, Ms Slater added that King John didn’t do much in the way of helping Limerick, and was known both in Ireland and England, as “the worst king”.

“Disney literally made a movie about how bad he was. People might forget that Prince John, in all the Robin Hood stories, is King John. He was a terrible king,” she added.

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O'Sullivan agreed there were “some very good points” regarding the name change, but admitted it was a continuous issue, locally.

“From a tourism perspective, Limerick Castle would be a positive name. We have a very medieval city. We are named the Treaty County, so are we doing it an injustice by calling it King John’s Castle? Would Limerick Castle give it more of a platform?” she added.