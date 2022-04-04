Charlie Bird pays tribute to Cork woman who died on Galtee mountains

Charlie Bird has offered condolences to the family of a Cork woman who died in the Galtee mountains in Tipperary on Saturday.

Cora O'Grady, alongside her two children and a group of her friends, was participating in the 'Climbing with Charlie' charity event when she suddenly took ill when descending the mountain.

She later passed away.

Taking to social media, Charlie said, "I want to offer my condolences this morning to the family and friends of Cora O'Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork.

"Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers."

Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 4, 2022

Charlie Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, was climbing Croagh Patrick with hundreds of supporters to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Tens of thousands of supporters participated in climbs across Ireland as well as in the US, Spain and South Africa. The climbs have so raised over €2m.

In her 50s, Cora O'Grady was the mother of two young children, aged 11 and eight, and lived in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Her body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem was to take place.

Units of the local mountain rescue and the Coast Guard assisted in the incident.

A garda spokesperson added that a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.