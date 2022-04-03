Cork mother-of-two who died on Galtees 'a joy to meet'

Mitchelstown woman was descending from the 3,000ft summit of the Galtymore when she suddenly became unwell
Cork mother-of-two who died on Galtees 'a joy to meet'

Cora O'Grady fell ill while participating in a climb in the Galtee Mountains.

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 13:46
Neil Michael

The woman who died while climbing the Galtee Mountains on Saturday has been named locally as Cora O’Grady.

She was descending from the 3,000ft summit of the Galtymore Climb when she suddenly became unwell.

In her 50s, she is the mother-of-two young children and lived in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Cork County Council councillor Kay Dawson told the Irish Examiner: “The whole town is in shock."

She was a lovely bubbly woman and a joy to meet. We are all heartbroken and shocked.

Fellow councillor, Frank O’Flynn said: “This is just so very sad and our thoughts are with this lady’s friends and family at this time.

“There were a lot of people on the Galtymore Climb throughout the day, and I think a lot of them were there in honour of Charlie Bird.

“It is my understanding that that is what she was doing at the time, and that she had just finished and may have been on her way down,” he said.

Before the start of the pandemic, Cora had been active in the local community, especially in community development.

Her body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Units of the local mountain rescue and the Coast Guard assisted in the incident.

A garda spokesperson added that a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

hikingdeathclimbPlace: GaltymorePlace: Galtee MountainsPlace: Mitchelstown
