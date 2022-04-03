West Waterford parents warn of childcare 'crisis'

Urgent action needs to be taken to stave off a "severe shortage" of childcare in the West Waterford area, a local parent warned.
The issue of childcare fell off the agenda during the pandemic, said Labour councillor Thomas Phelan. File picture.

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 19:07
Eoghan Dalton

Parents in Dungarvan are warning that the town faces a childcare “crisis” as an already over-subscribed creche is set to close once this school term is over.

Brigid Kiely, who has seen one of her children go through Bright Stars childcare and will have her youngest entered into a creche in 2023, told the Irish Examiner that urgent action needs to be taken to stave off a "severe shortage" in the West Waterford area.

She said the upcoming closure of the creche and pre-school in the Cruachán area puts 22 places for children in June in jeopardy. The premises for the childcare service, which employs eight staff, is to be sold.

"It was such a lifeline for me," said Ms Kiely. 

We know it's an underpaid area and the danger always with childcare services is that it's vitally important for a family for a short few years, but then becomes a dim distant memory, and the problems continue for future parents."

A spokeswoman for Waterford City and County Council said it is trying to ensure childcare facilities can be provided for West Waterford.

Any applications for childcare facilities from service providers "are looked at positively" by its planning department, she said.

Local authorities are required by law to include childcare when outlining services for each local area, and Waterford's newest development plan continues that obligation.

Ms Kiely, who works as a schoolteacher locally, said she is aware of creche operators finding it difficult to set up a childcare business in Dungarvan.

"Childcare operators will tell you that there is some form of red tape that means that a facility can't be provided too quickly," she said. 

That's fair, as they are dealing with children, but I am appealing to Waterford Council to get more involved and ensure that dozens of families aren't left scrambling."

Ms Kiely questioned whether it "makes sense" that as regulations for housing estates require a creche to be included, should the facility be "left at the mercy of landlords". When the Cruachán estate was built almost two decades ago, the childcare provision was included in the plans.

She added: "It's possible that the premises could still remain a crèche after being sold on, but there is no guarantee for parents here."

Local Labour councillor Thomas Phelan said access to space is at a premium and pointed to vacant premises around the centre of Dungarvan that should be considered as options.

"There are parents relying on those places for the coming school year," he said. 

It was known already that we've a shortage of childcare facilities in Dungarvan but it did fall off the agenda during the pandemic.

"But it's clear there is a shortage that we need to grapple with, especially as there can be a lottery as to whether you have a private provider in your area."

Mr Phelan said the area needs more Government intervention, and that he hoped that the local council can assist providers in setting up a childcare facility.

