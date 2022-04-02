In pictures: Thousands join Climb With Charlie and raise over €1.5m

There were emotional scenes at Croagh Patrick today after Charlie Bird led thousands of climbers to the summit as part of the Climb With Charlie challenge.
The fundraiser has so far raised over €1.5 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.
“I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world," he said after the climb.
"Our campaign is still accepting donations on climbwithcharlie.ie and I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.
"Throughout this campaign, we have had the support of so many wonderful people and organisations, and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart.
"I would also like to particularly thank the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Mayo Mountain Rescue, the Order of Malta and all our local volunteers for making our climb today possible.”