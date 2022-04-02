In pictures: Thousands join Climb With Charlie and raise over €1.5m

Charlie Bird's children were ready with some big hugs after their grandad reached the top. Picture: Michael Mc Laughlin/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 18:29
Michelle McGlynn

There were emotional scenes at Croagh Patrick today after Charlie Bird led thousands of climbers to the summit as part of the Climb With Charlie challenge.

The fundraiser has so far raised over €1.5 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

“I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world," he said after the climb.

"Our campaign is still accepting donations on climbwithcharlie.ie and I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.

"Throughout this campaign, we have had the support of so many wonderful people and organisations, and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart.

"I would also like to particularly thank the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Mayo Mountain Rescue, the Order of Malta and all our local volunteers for making our climb today possible.” 

Charlie Bird pictured with RTÉ presenter Ryan Turbridy and singer Daniel O'Donnell who were among the many well-known faces that took part in the challenge. Picture: Michael Mc Laughlin/RollingNews.ie
Charlie and his grandchildren lit five candles in the chapel at the summit - one for his great friend Vicky Phelan, one for everyone suffering a terminal illness, one for everyone in a dark place with their mental health, one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid and one for the people of Ukraine. Picture: Michael Mc Laughlin/Photo: RollingNews.ie
Charlie and his wife, his wife, Claire Mould, held hands as they climbed Croagh Patrick together. Picture: Michael Mc Laughlin/RollingNews.ie
As he climbed the 7km route to the summit, Charlie took time to acknowledge those supporting him along the way. Picture: Michael Mc Laughlin/Photo: RollingNews.ie
Cheiftian Matt Molloy played some traditional tunes on the summit of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Conor McKeown
Charlie and his wife Claire took a moment together after completing the tough climb. Picture: Conor McKeown
The Climb With Charlie campaign will remain open for donations on their website for the next three months. Picture: Conor McKeown
Just some of those participating in the Climb With Charlie challenge. Picture: Karen Cox
Claire Mould and Charlie Bird with his grandkids after they lit five candles in the church on the summit of Croagh Patrick. Picture: Conor McKeown
Climb With Charlie
