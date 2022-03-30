Blarney Castle gets permission to challenge primary care centre development

Blarney Castle Estate Partnership contend that the development would detract from the character of the castle and Blarney Town Centre
The operators of Blarney Castle claim the developments would also undermine the sustainable development of the area by harming its status as a major tourist attraction. Photo: Larry Cummins

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 16:42
Ann O’Loughlin

The High Court has given the go-ahead to the operators of Blarney Castle to bring a challenge over a primary care health centre near the Cork tourist attraction.

The Blarney Castle Estate Partnership, comprising Sir Charles Charles and Flintcroft Ltd, had previously been given permission by the court to challenge permission for a hotel, residential development on the former Blarney Park Hotel site, which is 200 metres from the attraction.

On Wednesday, Ms Niamh Hyland granted the partnership leave to bring a second challenge deemed a second challenge by the partnership to the primary care centre, which will adjoin the commercial/residential development.

The case is against An Bord Pleanála with the developers of the primary care centre, JAW Asset Holdings Ltd, a notice party.

The developers in the first case - including an 80-bedroom hotel and 70 residential units at St Ann's Road Monacnapa, Blarney, Co. Cork - are the Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings Ltd.

Central to the partnership's claims in both challenges are that the developments would detract from the character of the castle and Blarney Town Centre.

They would also undermine the sustainable development of the area by harming its status as a major tourist attraction, it is claimed.

Blarney Castle challenges planning for primary care centre

