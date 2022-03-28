Woman in hospital after Limerick hit-and-run

A woman is in hospital this morning after she was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of the morning.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at around 12.30am on William Street, Limerick City.
The woman, a pedestrian aged in her late 50s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.
The road remains closed for a technical examination.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.