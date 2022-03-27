Plans for 190 apartments on Monahan Rd in Cork

Plans for 190 apartments in a complex ranging from one to 12 storeys high have been lodged for a site in Cork’s south docklands.

The Tiznow Property Company, part of the Comer Group Ireland, has submitted an application for the strategic housing development (SHD) at the former Cork Warehouse Company site on Monahan Rd, near Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the city’s new Marina Park.

The earmarked site is directly opposite the main entrance to the former Ford distribution site which has hosted the Live at the Marquee concerts since 2005, and where developers Glenveagh were granted planning in April 2021 for a massive scheme of around 1,000 apartments.

That scheme, being advanced by Marina Quarter Ltd, backed by Glenveagh Properties, will involve the construction in phases of 12 apartment blocks, some up to 14 storeys in height, targeted at the build-to-rent sector.

The former Cork Warehouse Company site is the smaller of two sites owned by the applicants for this latest 190-unit SHD scheme in Cork's south docklands. The larger site, which sits between Centre Park Rd and the river Lee, flanks the northern boundary of the Glenveagh site.

Under the SHD application which has been made directly to An Bórd Pleanála, the Tiznow company has sought permission for the demolition of existing structures and the construction of 190 apartments in a single building ranging in height from one to 12 storeys.

The development has been designed to contain 64 one-bedroom apartments, 106 two-bedroom apartments, and 20 three-bedroom apartments at upper levels.

It also makes provision for three café or restaurant units, two retail units, and supporting tenant amenity facilities at ground floor level, with a creche provided at first-floor level.

The proposed development also provides for hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments, public realm works on Marquee Rd and Centre Park Rd, car parking, bicycle stores and shelters, and bin stores.

Vehicular access to the proposed development will be provided via Marquee Rd.

The application follows pre-planning consultation and it is accompanied by a raft of documents prepared by HW Planning.