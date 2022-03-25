Cruise ships set sail for Cork after two-year pause

The long-awaited return of cruise ships to Ireland is on the horizon.

The Port of Cork will welcome its first cruise liner, the Borealis, to Cobh on Good Friday, April 15.

Due to the pandemic, the sector effectively shut down. Before Covid, Cork would typically welcome an average of 100 cruise ships a year.

This year, 90 cruise liners are scheduled to visit Cobh between April and November. Cobh is Ireland's only dedicated cruise berth.

Pre-pandemic, the cruise industry contributed an average of €14m per year to local economies such as Cork.

President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, Johanna Murphy, said the announcment is hugely significant for local tourism.

"We are looking forward to once again welcoming cruise passengers back to Cobh, which has been such a hugely important part of our towns," said Ms Murphy.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer with Port of Cork Company and Chairperson of Cruise Ireland, welcomed the safe return of the industry and assured passengers and the local community that robust health and safety protocols are in place.

"We are looking forward very much to the return of cruise activities, to rebuilding and growing the cruise line sector, which has such a crucial role to play for the country’s tourism and the hospitality industries," said Mr Mowlds.

Ireland has been marketed as a premier cruise ship destination and is estimated to contribute €70m to the national economy.

The first cruise ship to arrive in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic will be the MV Viking Venus which will dock at Dún Laoghaire Harbour on March 29.