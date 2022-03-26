Fears Dursey Island will 'be cut off' as cable car closes for repairs

The remote farming community on West Cork’s Dursey Island faces the prospect of being cut off from the mainland next week when its iconic cable car closes for essential maintenance for at least nine months.

Despite repeated pleas from locals and politicians, a replacement ferry service has not been put in place for when the cable car ceases operation on Thursday, March 31. Both Cork County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development say they are not responsible for providing an alternative to the cable car.

As well as two permanent residents, there are eight farms on the island supporting around 50 cattle and up to 700 sheep. Farmer Joseph Sullivan said they fear serious hardship this year without a ferry connection.

“With the way that prices are going for feed and fuel and everything else, to have no ferry service could well be too much for a lot of people. There is a real worry now that we will not be able to properly look after our animals if we can’t get to the island,” he said.

The closure of the cable car was announced by Cork County Council on February 7 last without any prior consultation with locals. The council made clear from the outset it would not provide a replacement ferry service for the island while the cable car was closed.

At the request of councillors, the county mayor wrote to the Minister for Rural Affairs Heather Humphreys soon after requesting a meeting, but there was no communication between the council and the department until last week.

On March 23, Ms Humphreys confirmed that she had written to Cork County Council “within the last week” inviting them to make proposals for transport solutions for Dursey. Cork County Council claimed the minister’s message was not received until Monday, March 21, and their reply not sent until Thursday, March 24.

Cork South-West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said: “I think it’s of utmost importance that both the Department of Community and Rural Affairs and Cork County Council work together to come up with a solution. I was fearful the council was washing its hands of responsibility for the provision of transport, but I’m encouraged now as it appears a dialogue and communication has opened up between the two.” ocal Independent councillor Danny Collins said:

They are playing tennis with each other hitting this back and forward and it is the stakeholders and the local people who are stuck in the middle.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “After a meeting with the Minister two weeks ago, she confirmed then the Department would be able to help out financially in terms of the provision of transport, but it was noted that Cork County Council would also have to play their part.”

Cllr Collins said it was his understanding that the council had written to the Minister requesting funding for a ferry service but said: “They are telling me this could cost hundreds of thousands and there would have to be a tender process. People are very frustrated and it will be a complete miracle if anything happens in time now by the look of things.”