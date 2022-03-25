Gardaí probe 'unexplained death' in North Cork

It is believed at this point that the investigation may be upgraded, depending upon the results of the post-mortem, to a murder investigation
Gardaí are believed to be carrying out house-to-house enquiries in Buttevant. File photo

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 14:56
Ann Murphy and Pádraig Hoare

Gardaí are investigating what sources have said is an "unexplained" death after the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in North Cork.

Paramedics were called to a house in Buttevant on Thursday evening, and upon arrival, they alerted gardaí that a 61-year-old man had died. 

The house where the deceased man was discovered, which is said to be within the town, has been sealed off and gardaí are believed to be carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the locality. 

The scene was preserved and a post-mortem has been carried out on the remains of the deceased man at Cork University Hospital. 

It is believed at this point that the investigation may be upgraded, depending upon the results of the post-mortem, to a murder investigation. 

There was no official comment available from gardaí at this time.

More to follow

