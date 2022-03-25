Cork hospitals introduce visiting restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases

CUH and Bantry General Hospital have imposed visiting restrictions
Cork hospitals introduce visiting restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases

Cork University Hospital is currently asking that members of the public only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary, as it manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations. Picture Dan Linehan

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 12:13
Maeve Lee

Some hospitals are introducing visiting restrictions amid a surge in Covid-19 activity while others are cancelling elective surgery as 475 admitted patients are today waiting for beds across the country.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, 403 patients are waiting for a bed in the emergency department (ED), while 72 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick currently has 51 patients on trolleys while 44 are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway and 37 at Cork University Hospital, all of which are in the Emergency Department.

Earlier, two professors at University Hospital Limerick called for the setting up of an elective surgery hospital in the region.

Cork University Hospital is currently asking that members of the public only attend the emergency department if absolutely necessary, as it manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED,” it said in a statement.

“All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.” 

Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital, except for visiting on compassionate grounds, as CUH continued to manage high volumes of patients, including patients who are positive for Covid-19.

The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the emergency department.

Visiting restrictions also remain in place at Bantry General Hospital due to increased infection control measures and all theatre Elective surgery has been cancelled.

This also includes St Joseph’s Residential Unit, which is located on the hospital grounds.

“Visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with Ward managers and hospital consultants,” the hospital said.

Outpatient appointments and radiology are still running and the hospital will contact each patient individually with cancelled appointments currently being worked on with a view to early rescheduling. 

“Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out of hours service in the first instance.

“All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.”

Read More

Cancelled surgeries could impact 1,000 people per day

More in this section

Royal visit to NI and Ireland In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Waterford
Cork volleyball club rallies round new arrival from Ukraine and discovers 'a star in the making' Cork volleyball club rallies round new arrival from Ukraine and discovers 'a star in the making'
Royal visit to NI and Ireland Prince Charles meets with members of Waterford's Ukrainian community
#COVID-19Health
<p>Ms Rainsford worked for the HSE on a number of fixed-term contracts from November 2015 to October 2019.</p>

HSE worker who missed 50 weeks' work in five years gets €10k for unfair dismissal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices