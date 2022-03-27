Once-famous Cork 'gig' castle closed to public 'for too long'

It was once the venue for major concerts, especially during the 1980s and 90s when big-name acts such as Smokey, the Sultans of Ping and the late Meat Loaf played to thousands of adoring fans in the grounds of a medieval castle in northeast Co. Cork.

Those heady days are gone, but not even the locals are able to access the magnificent castle in Conna because it’s taking the Office of Public Works (OPW) so long to carry out work on it.

Members of Cork County Council’s Northern Division are to write to the OPW asking it how much longer the castle will remain off-limits to the public.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary, who is chairman of the Northern Division, told colleagues the OPW closed the castle for work as far back as 2015 and he couldn’t see why it was taking so long to complete.

Photo: Denis Scannell

“We must write to the OPW seeking an up-to-date position, a time-frame for their completion. The castle has been closed since 2015. A programme of internal works was initiated to upgrade the upper levels of the castle. The public don’t have access to it,” Mr O’Leary said.

He said locals had tried to find out what was happening but couldn’t get a commitment either for when it will reopen.

“They’re not large-scale works either. It is just to make the upper level of the castle safe,” Mr O’Leary added.

His colleagues agreed that it didn’t seem right that the castle has been closed for seven years and said it was time the OPW gave some commitments on completion.

Construction of the castle was started by the Earl of Desmond in around 1554. The imposing structure was built on a large limestone outcrop that overlooks the River Bride. It took around 10 years to construct and provided its garrison with commanding views of the countryside.

The English later seized the castle and it was at one time owned by Sir Walter Raleigh.