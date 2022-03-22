Protesters plea for Waterford mental health centre to reopen 

Protesters at a HSE mental health facility in Waterford City have appealed for the outreach unit to open its doors after being closed for two years.

Around 20 service users held a picket outside Brook House, which has remained closed since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced.

They said that whereas before they had regular appointments with psychiatrists, they have found themselves waiting "several weeks or up to two or three months" to speak to a psychiatrist.

"There were also a small number of nursing staff who knew us, working full time, who we could talk to almost any time if we were having very severe thoughts," said Ray O'Regan, who first went to Brook House 12 years ago following the tragic death of his son in an accident.

The HSE has said the future use of the facility is being reviewed and a decision will be released shortly, with Covid-19 a factor in its decision.

Isolated and lonely

Organisers of Tuesday's protest at the Cork Rd facility said they want to return to the unit as service users have felt increasingly isolated and lonely in recent months.

"I have bipolar and I became severely depressed after my son died and I needed help. This place was able to give me that," said Mr O'Regan.

The 61-year-old added: "How come other places can open and not Brook House? Why are they just throwing us aside and leaving us to sit on our own?"

Several of those using the unit are from rural areas, including Kilmacthomas and the outskirts of Tramore. Catherine Butler, from Dunhill, was among those collected by a bus run as part of the service before the pandemic.

She began treatment after developing severe depression following the loss of her sight and is the longest user of the facility at 30 years.

Ms Butler feels she went "downhill" after the centre closed as Brook House gave structure to her week when she visited twice weekly.

"I get to meet people here, I'm not able outside of here, I'd just be sitting looking at the walls."

Theresa Anne Williams said she would not be alive if it wasn't for Brook House.

"The nursing staff saved my life a few times, I suffer from really bad depression," she said.

She said there had been signals from the HSE that it wanted to close the facility three years ago; however, the proposal was resisted.

"We ran a petition and that ended that, but now they've gone through the back door to lock us out."

Rise in Covid cases

Minister for mental health and older people Mary Butler said the rise in cases of Covid-19 has continued to delay the reopening of Brook House but that she has been assured by the HSE that "this centre will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so".

She told the Irish Examiner: "We all know that Covid cases are extremely high in the community at the moment, this is particularly acute amongst HSE staff, and as a result is delaying the reopening.

"Extreme care must be taken to protect our most vulnerable members of society from this horrible virus, and such services can only be reopened when they are appropriately staffed."