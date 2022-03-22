Q&A: What to do if you get Covid symptoms or are a close contact

The St Patrick's Day weekend saw almost 64,000 new cases of Covid-19 while the number of people being hospitalised with the virus has risen to the highest level since February 2021.

With the number of cases rising, we take a look at what the rules are around testing and self-isolation for those with symptoms and those who are close contacts.

I have symptoms of Covid-19. Should I get a PCR test?

In most cases, no. Only a certain group of people are currently eligible for PCR testing.

You can get a PCR test if you have Covid symptoms and you:

are age 55 or older and have not had a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose;

have a high-risk medical condition;

have a weak immune system (immunocompromised);

live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them;

are pregnant;

are a healthcare worker.

If you fit into one of those categories and you have symptoms, you should self-isolate and book a PCR test. You should then follow the advice that is given as per the test result.

However, if you have a positive antigen test and need a Covid-19 Recovery Cert, you can book a PCR test.

A worker at the Dundalk Stadium Covid-19 drive-through test centre prepares to give a PCR test.

I'm not eligible for a PCR test, but I have symptoms. What now?

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, even if they are mild, the HSE has advised that people should self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms are mostly or fully gone.

Self-isolation means staying in your room. You are also asked to wear a face mask if you have to be around other people.

Even if you have been fully vaccinated or have had the virus in the past, you should still self isolate.

The HSE has said you do not need a test if you are:

under 55 years of age with symptoms of Covid-19 and you are otherwise healthy;

age 55 or older and you are fully boosted, even if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

However, you should still self-isolate if you have any symptoms.

I am a close contact. What do I do?

First off, you don't have to self-isolate or restrict your movements.

You also do not need to do a Covid test unless you are a healthcare worker.

However, all close contacts should watch out for any Covid symptoms as it can take up to 14 days after you are infected for symptoms to show.

If symptoms do develop, you should self-isolate.

I am a healthcare worker and a close contact. What do I do?

If you don't have any symptoms, you should take an antigen test. If that test is positive you should self-isolate and register the result with the HSE.

You won't need a confirmatory PCR test.

If you have symptoms and a negative antigen test, you should self isolate and arrange for a PCR test.

If the PCR test is negative healthcare workers can return to work 48 hours after symptoms have resolved.

An antigen test.

If you are asymptomatic and a close contact, you are asked to complete three antigen tests — one as soon as possible, one three days later and a final one on the seventh day.

All healthcare workers must isolate for a full seven days and follow public health advice if they have a positive test.

Healthcare workers who are household close contacts can get antigen tests if they do not have symptoms of the virus or have not had Covid-19 in the past three months.

Staff should also wear a face mask if they have to be around other people.

The requirement of testing does not apply if they have recovered from Covid in the previous three months.

What do I do if have Covid-19?

If you a positive Covid-19 test, via either a positive antigen or PCR test you should self isolate.

You should self-isolate as soon as you notice symptoms or get a positive test result. "Either of these are considered day zero when you’re counting your days of self-isolation," according to the HSE.

You must self-isolate for seven full days and can stop isolating after seven days if you have had no symptoms for the last 48 hours.

After the full seven days, you should still take care in crowded or enclosed areas for another three days to reduce the risk of passing the virus on.