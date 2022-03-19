New homes for Moyross but Roadbridge receivership delays Peter McVerry Trust project

A long-awaited Limerick regeneration project which will deliver 57 new homes for Moyross, is due to begin construction shortly.

Limerick Mayor Daniel Butler said the project would bring new people into the area, improving the strength and unity of the community. It comes as a separate project, which would see 38 houses built between Moyross and Southill, is thrown into doubt, as Roadbridge, the company behind the project, has gone into receivership.

Groundworks starting in November 2021 for the development in Moyross. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Regarding this week's announcement of 57 homes, Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said the news would be welcomed locally, but admitted that the overall pace of the regeneration project has left many feeling frustrated.

“It is great to see them built, but it is just taking so long. It’s no wonder that people are disappointed,” Mr Quinlivan said.

We have 1200 houses that have been demolished as part of regeneration, and if we have returned a third of that, I would be very surprised.

This latest project will span across two sites in Dalgaish Park and Cosgrave Park and will be within walking distance of the Watch House Cross Neighbourhood Centre, public transport, and the local school and church.

It will be a blend of one-to-four-bedroom homes, which Limerick City and County Council say could be home to a broad mix of people. Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony in Dalgaish Park on Monday, Mr Butler said it was a great day for Moyross.

“It is an exciting day for the community in the estate as we prepare to build 57 new homes across Dalgaish and Cosgrave Parks,” Mr Butler said.

“It is important that we see new people being welcomed into the area. It is an amazing and strong community, and this new development can only improve that strength and unity,” he added.

Peter McVerry Trust project

The other 38 homes were being developed separately by the Peter McVerry Trust and were being built by Roadbridge Holdings, up until work stopped last week, as the firm entered receivership. However, it now looks as though the project, which is reported to be at the final stages, will reach completion.

Limerick TD Willie O’Dea said he is certain the project will be finished.

Speaking on both the housing development and the “vital” Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, Mr O’Dea said that the future of both projects could go one of two ways.

“If the receiver gets a purchaser, who will be willing to step in, well then that will be fine. The purchaser will just take over and complete those houses,” Mr O’Dea said. “If not, a new contractor will have to be appointed to replace Roadbridge,” he added.

Tracy McElligott, development worker with Moyross Residents Forum said that when she heard the news that work had stopped on the homes her thoughts went to the families that were eagerly waiting for them.

“However, we were delighted to hear that Peter McVerry Trust say they have fully committed to completing those homes,” Ms McElligot said.