Cork City Council 'boys' club' slammed as 'concretely sexist'

Cork City Council has been described as “a boys' club” after its Fine Gael group leader was accused of using “concretely sexist” language during a public council meeting.

A furious Green Party councillor Colette Finn tackled Fine Gael’s Des Cahill after he described as “hysterical” the reaction of An Rabharta Glas councillor Lorna Bogue to an issue raised during a debate on the city development plan.

She said Ms Bogue has previously been referred to as “emotional”, and on another occasion as “uppity” and that the use of such language must be raised.

She said she attended an event in the city library recently to discuss the extent to which women “are made invisible” because they chose to speak in a way that is normal for them.

“And I strongly object to being classified as emotional, and that there is something wrong with me, or that I am uppity because I act in a way that is different to the way some people do," she said.

I really truly want to bring to the attention of this chamber the extent to which this is a boys' club— how you either accommodate the boys' club or you don’t.”

She asked Mr Cahill “politely” to withdraw his comment.

However, he stopped short of doing so. He said his remark was directed at two councillors he said had “laughed and ridiculed” a proposal he had researched in relation to a proposed rezoning.

“So am I to be offended that you belittled me publicly because of a decision I had researched?,” he asked.

He said he would use the word "hysterical" in relation to male and female colleagues, and that it wasn’t directed at anyone because of their sex, but because they had laughed and ridiculed him.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher intervened and asked all elected members to address each other with respect and dignity.

Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan described Mr Cahill’s language as “concretely sexist”.

“It’s not just [directed at] women, it’s left wing women and women who are willing to oppose the status quo and challenge the boys' club," she said.

Last November, Fianna Fáil’s Terry Shannon was urged to reflect on his language after suggesting some female colleagues should not get so “uppity” over gender balance on council committees.