Rate of calls to HSE helpline soars in the wake of Kerry Camhs report

The rate of calls to the HSE helpline set up to deal with the families impacted by the South Kerry Camhs scandal has escalated rapidly since the publication of the Maskey Report just over five weeks ago.

Figures provided by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare show that of the 402 calls fielded by the dedicated helpline since it was first set up last April, 198 have come since the highly critical report was published on January 25.

The special helpline is one avenue being used to try and support the hundreds of families following the flow of unreliable diagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions which led to serious difficulties for hundreds of children in the area.

According to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare: "Since the establishment of this helpline, a total number of 402 calls have been received.

"Since the publication of the Maskey report on January 25th, 2022, the helpline received 198 calls."

That indicates a surge in families seeking help, with a spokesperson stressing that this would depend on the circumstances of the family in question and was "case-specific".

Brendan Griffin TD said some people who had contacted him and other public representatives about the issue had not called the helpline, suggesting more people may be affected than the figures show. File picture

The Maskey report found that 46 children suffered significant harm was a "profoundly serious issue", adding that "it demands a fundamental review" right across the country.

Local Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said there was still “uncertainty" in relation to the identity of the 46 people affected and said this “ambiguity”, as well as increased calls for clinical and other assistance, could be driving the increase in calls to the helpline.

He said other people in contact with his office and those of other politicians seeking representation had not contacted the helpline at all.

The helpline remains available to young people and their families on 1800 742800 and is operational from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Anne O'Connor, chief operations officer with the HSE, addressed the Oireachtas committee on health and sub-committee on mental health in recent days. Regarding the findings of the Maskey report, she said, "Through this helpline, families can access information, free counselling support and schedule appointments with clinical support teams.”

At the same committee, Mr Griffin referred to one case in which he said a young person had been refused access to Camhs and later took their own life.

Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Organisation, told the committee that that case was now the subject of a serious incident management review which was likely to take a number of months.

Mr Griffin said of the meeting this week: “Some of the detail the last day about the decision-making, the oversight — it's nuclear bomb territory in terms of what needs to be done." He continued:

It’s a mess, it’s a complete mess.

As for the case he raised he said: “No matter what the outcome is here, either someone dropped the ball or could have done a lot more, or if they are able to say technically this wasn't a case [suitable for Camhs], surely the recommendation should be to change the status quo.”

Anne O’Connor had told the committee that measures to assist affected families included the standing-up of a dedicated clinical liaison support team to meet identified needs, including from private service providers.

• The special helpline for people who attended the South Kerry Camhs service is 1800 742800.