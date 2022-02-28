Families impacted by Kerry Camhs issue to be assigned key worker by HSE

Additional services like accredited private sector dieticians and clinical psychologists may also be funded for these patients through the HSE
Families impacted by Kerry Camhs issue to be assigned key worker by HSE

A recent report found that the care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards it should have, including 46 children who suffered significant harm, including weight gain, sedation, and elevated blood pressure. File photo

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 17:27
Liz Dunphy

Families impacted by the Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) scandal are to be assigned a key worker by the HSE.

It comes just over a month after the publication of the Maskey report into care received by children and young people at South Kerry Camhs between July 2016 and April 2021, which found that the care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards it should have, including 46 children who suffered significant harm, including weight gain, sedation, and elevated blood pressure.

From next week the HSE will set up a Clinical Support Liaison team, based in Killarney, for the families involved. A key worker will be assigned to families as a point of contact for services.

A letter will be sent to all 240 families regarding this matter, which will also include details of how the families can directly link with the HSE to give their input on how the services can improve, the Kerry Camhs Family Support Group (KCFSG) said.

The news was announced following a “very positive and productive” meeting between KCFSG and a HSE manager in Kerry, Michael Fitzgerald.

“We’re delighted no child in the future will have to go through what our children went through,” KCFSG representative Maurice Patton O’Connell said.

“Having a key worker will make a big difference to services. It will mean that there is oversight of doctors.

“Getting a key worker was one of the main things we asked for. It’s been agreed to and we’re going to hold the HSE to that."

He said that Mr Fitzgerald promised to prioritise all 240 children identified as having been exposed to risk while under the care of South Kerry Camhs between July 2016 and April 2021 - not just the 46 children who were found to have suffered significant harm under the service.

Additional services like accredited private sector dieticians and clinical psychologists might also now be funded for these patients through the HSE, he said.

Read More

Self-harming troubled teen 'not high priority' for Camhs waiting list 

More in this section

Three-time victimised lecturer brands Waterford IT 'the most toxic work environment' Three-time victimised lecturer brands Waterford IT 'the most toxic work environment'
Investment to get Fota Wildlife Park in Europe's top 10 animal conservation centres Investment to get Fota Wildlife Park in Europe's top 10 animal conservation centres
Concern as Cork gets one of the lowest budget allocations for road maintenance Concern as Cork gets one of the lowest budget allocations for road maintenance
#Mental Health#Childrens HealthPlace: KerryOrganisation: Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health ServicesOrganisation: HSE
<p>Former Professor of History at UCC John A Murphy (right) celebrating his 90th birthday in 2017 with the unveiling of a bust with Dr Michael Murphy (left), then-president of UCC. When the bust was unveiled, Prof. Murphy said: “The statue is lovely but it also has peculiar connotations because it was done in 1973 and so I feel like Dorian Gray in reverse.” Photo: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Renowned UCC historian John A Murphy dies, aged 95

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices