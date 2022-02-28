Families impacted by Kerry Camhs issue to be assigned key worker by HSE

Families impacted by the Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) scandal are to be assigned a key worker by the HSE.

It comes just over a month after the publication of the Maskey report into care received by children and young people at South Kerry Camhs between July 2016 and April 2021, which found that the care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards it should have, including 46 children who suffered significant harm, including weight gain, sedation, and elevated blood pressure.

From next week the HSE will set up a Clinical Support Liaison team, based in Killarney, for the families involved. A key worker will be assigned to families as a point of contact for services.

A letter will be sent to all 240 families regarding this matter, which will also include details of how the families can directly link with the HSE to give their input on how the services can improve, the Kerry Camhs Family Support Group (KCFSG) said.

The news was announced following a “very positive and productive” meeting between KCFSG and a HSE manager in Kerry, Michael Fitzgerald.

“We’re delighted no child in the future will have to go through what our children went through,” KCFSG representative Maurice Patton O’Connell said.

“Having a key worker will make a big difference to services. It will mean that there is oversight of doctors.

“Getting a key worker was one of the main things we asked for. It’s been agreed to and we’re going to hold the HSE to that."

He said that Mr Fitzgerald promised to prioritise all 240 children identified as having been exposed to risk while under the care of South Kerry Camhs between July 2016 and April 2021 - not just the 46 children who were found to have suffered significant harm under the service.

Additional services like accredited private sector dieticians and clinical psychologists might also now be funded for these patients through the HSE, he said.