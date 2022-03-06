Gardaí investigating after man allegedly assaulted 'with a weapon' in Limerick city

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the other man who is aged in his 30s
The man is being treated for injuries at Cork University Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted around 2am, gardaí said. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:19
David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted “with a weapon” in Limerick city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man is being treated for injuries at Cork University Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted around 2am, gardaí said.

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the other man who is aged in his 30s.

A garda spokesman said he did not know if a weapon had been recovered.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in the Ballinacurra Weston area of Limerick, in the early hours of this morning,” said the spokesman.

A man aged in his late 30s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

When pressed on whether there were any weapons used, the spokesman replied: “This was an assault with a weapon.” 

Gardaí did not respond when asked what type of weapon was used.

“A man aged in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” added the spokesman.

“The area is currently preserved for Scenes of Crime Investigators to conduct an examination.”

Gardaí cordoned off a large area around the scene, including a section of Hyde Road, greens, footpaths, and houses.

The garda spokesman said “investigations are ongoing” and “if anyone has any information on this incident they can contact Roxboro Road Gardai to provide it”.

Roxboro Road Garda Station can be contacted at 061-214340.

Crime
Gardaí investigating after man allegedly assaulted 'with a weapon' in Limerick city

