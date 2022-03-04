Limerick garda drug operation needs to tackle '24/7 supermarket', policing meeting hears

The property in the St Mary's Park area, known locally as 'the shop', has been the subject of garda attention for nearly a year now
Limerick garda drug operation needs to tackle '24/7 supermarket', policing meeting hears

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan told a Joint Policing Committee that despite numerous garda raids on the property, it continues to be used to sell crack cocaine and other drugs. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 19:45
Ryan O’Rourke

The success or failure of a garda operation, targeting criminal drug gangs in Limerick, will come down to the future of one property, a council meeting has heard.

The comments were made by Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan, at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on Friday, regarding Operation Copóg.

This is a joint operation between gardaí and Limerick City and County Council (LCCC), aimed at targeting drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour in the St Mary's Park area.

The operation, which began in March last year, has seen a large presence of gardaí in the area.

However, Mr Quinlivan told the JPC that one particular property, which the Irish Examiner understands to be the centre of operations for the drug gang in the area, continues to operate on a 24/7 basis.

The property, known locally as “the shop” has been referred to as a "24/7 drug supermarket” has been the subject of garda attention for nearly a year now.

Mr Quinlivan said that despite numerous garda raids on the property, it continues to be used to sell crack cocaine and other drugs.

“Local residents have told me that often, one hour later (after a garda raid) it's up and running again. But people who work in the services say that actually, it was up and running 20 minutes later,” Mr Quinlivan said.

The success or failure of this operation will be determined by whether or not that property is shut down, and at the moment it is not closed.

Superintendent Brian Sugrue said that the additional community policing resources sent to St Mary's Park, as part of Operation Copóg, will continue.

He also added that in recent days, there had been steps taken and progress made on the address in question.

Mr Quinlivan also asked for an update on the operation, and if there have been any targeted raids in the period since the last meeting of the JPC, which took place in December of last year.

In response, Mr Sugrue gave some figures relating to garda operations in the area, since the last JPC on December 17.

According to these figures, there were six premises searched under warrant, relating to the Misuse of Drugs Act and two individuals were found in possession of controlled drugs for sale/supply. A further 62 people were searched, also under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A total of eight people were found in possession of controlled drugs for their personal use, while eight vehicles were seized and a further two stolen vehicles were recovered with three suspects arrested and charged.

One case of money laundering was detected, with a quantity of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing, seized.

Prosecutions have also been started against individuals for the sale/supply of controlled drugs, resulting from previous operations.

Supt Sugrue also said that gardaí were working with the council to explore "enforcement options to deal with specific addresses being used to deal drugs".

Read More

Irish Examiner journalist Tony Purcell reported with courtesy and sensitivity

More in this section

Historic Cork City streets to retire 'Victorian Quarter' tag Historic Cork City streets to retire 'Victorian Quarter' tag
John Creedon and Caitriona Twomey the big winners at Cork Person of the Year Awards John Creedon and Caitriona Twomey the big winners at Cork Person of the Year Awards
West Cork Distillers faces court over fish kill  West Cork Distillers faces court over fish kill 
#Drugs CrisisCrime
Limerick garda drug operation needs to tackle '24/7 supermarket', policing meeting hears

'Don't drive when tired,' says coroner at inquest into 'terrible tragedy' of Kerry nurse

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices