Limerick garda drug operation needs to tackle '24/7 supermarket', policing meeting hears

The success or failure of a garda operation, targeting criminal drug gangs in Limerick, will come down to the future of one property, a council meeting has heard.

The comments were made by Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan, at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on Friday, regarding Operation Copóg.

This is a joint operation between gardaí and Limerick City and County Council (LCCC), aimed at targeting drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour in the St Mary's Park area.

The operation, which began in March last year, has seen a large presence of gardaí in the area.

However, Mr Quinlivan told the JPC that one particular property, which the Irish Examiner understands to be the centre of operations for the drug gang in the area, continues to operate on a 24/7 basis.

The property, known locally as “the shop” has been referred to as a "24/7 drug supermarket” has been the subject of garda attention for nearly a year now.

Mr Quinlivan said that despite numerous garda raids on the property, it continues to be used to sell crack cocaine and other drugs.

“Local residents have told me that often, one hour later (after a garda raid) it's up and running again. But people who work in the services say that actually, it was up and running 20 minutes later,” Mr Quinlivan said.

The success or failure of this operation will be determined by whether or not that property is shut down, and at the moment it is not closed.

Superintendent Brian Sugrue said that the additional community policing resources sent to St Mary's Park, as part of Operation Copóg, will continue.

He also added that in recent days, there had been steps taken and progress made on the address in question.

Mr Quinlivan also asked for an update on the operation, and if there have been any targeted raids in the period since the last meeting of the JPC, which took place in December of last year.

In response, Mr Sugrue gave some figures relating to garda operations in the area, since the last JPC on December 17.

According to these figures, there were six premises searched under warrant, relating to the Misuse of Drugs Act and two individuals were found in possession of controlled drugs for sale/supply. A further 62 people were searched, also under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A total of eight people were found in possession of controlled drugs for their personal use, while eight vehicles were seized and a further two stolen vehicles were recovered with three suspects arrested and charged.

One case of money laundering was detected, with a quantity of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing, seized.

Prosecutions have also been started against individuals for the sale/supply of controlled drugs, resulting from previous operations.

Supt Sugrue also said that gardaí were working with the council to explore "enforcement options to deal with specific addresses being used to deal drugs".