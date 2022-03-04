Irish Examiner journalist Tony Purcell reported with courtesy and sensitivity

A versatile reporter who could cover a court sitting in the morning, a conference or an armed robbery in the afternoon, and a local authority meeting that evening is how colleagues remember Tony Purcell, who died last week, aged 78.

He was for 30 years the Mid West regional reporter for what is now the Irish Examiner, having worked for the previous 11 years on the staff of the Limerick Leader.

A conscientious journalist based in Limerick, he believed in fairness and balance in his reporting, which he did with courtesy and sensitivity.

Eugene Phelan, former editor of the Limerick Leader, who worked with him over many years, described him as the consummate professional, who worked 24/7:

I remember before the time of mobile phones you could be playing a game of golf and Tony would go into the clubhouse after nine holes to check if there were any phone calls in relation to stories.

Pope John Paul’s visit to Limerick in 1979, the kidnapping of Dutch industrialist Tiede Herrema, the Kerry Babies Inquiry, the shooting dead of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, and the wounding of his colleague Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan, are just a few of the major stories he covered.

The Kerry babies scandal was just one of the big stories Tony Purcell covered, in this instance sharing a byline with fellow reporter Donal Hickey in 1985.

Tony was one of the country’s best shorthand notetakers. It meant his reports on events great and small were always accurate and detailed. He was a superb court reporter and was respected by the judiciary, the legal profession, gardaí, and the public.

Politicians also held him in high regard, with the former European Parliament member for Munster John Cushnahan describing him as “an excellent journalist who always acted with integrity”, and an absolute gentleman with a great sense of humour.

Staunchly proud of his Limerick heritage, it hurt him whenever his city was unfairly maligned. He always had a positive attitude.

He was part of a small group of regional reporters on the staff of this newspaper and enlivened many of our gatherings.

Killarney journalist Donal Hickey remembers his integrity, loyalty, and total dedication to his work:

All who knew him will miss him, but those closest to him can take consolation from the fact that his was a life well lived. He was a man who helped and showed kindness to many people.”

Former regional colleague, Eddie Cassidy in West Cork, recalls Tony as a trustworthy and very credible traditional journalist whose accuracy and in-depth reporting were among his many qualities.

Vincent Power, another former journalist who worked with him over the years, remembers his “indefatigable zeal and extraordinary work ethic as something to behold".

As a young man, Tony was a promising sprinter and tennis player, and later played golf with the Munster Press Society, where he also served as secretary and president.

In 1975, Tony Purcell reported on the two-week siege in Monasterevin and the eventual release of kidnapped Dutch industrialist Tiede Herrema. Picture: Sean J Cooke

He was a dedicated supporter of Garryowen RFC and served as club secretary for a period. One of his great joys was being in Thomond Park when Munster beat the All Blacks in 1978. A lifelong sports enthusiast, he took great pride in Munster’s later triumphs and those of the Limerick hurlers. He also had a great loyalty to Manchester United, travelling to Old Trafford a few years ago to watch them play.

Tony is survived by his wife, Ailish, daughters Louise and Elaine (Murnane), grandchildren Ava, Dara, and Aisling, son-in-law Eoin, twin-brother Billy, sisters-in-law Elsie and Judy, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

His legacy is that he loved his family, his work, his city, his sport — and his food. He was loyal to his colleagues, worked hard, helped many young reporters to learn their craft, and was always generous with his time. May he rest in peace.