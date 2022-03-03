Church bells to ring out across Cork for Ukraine

Church bells across Cork City and county are set to ring out on Thursday night for Ukraine.

Led by the 12 bells of St Fin Barre's Cathedral, the iconic Shandon bells at St Anne’s Church, and the cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, bells will be pealed for five minutes from 7pm to mark a week since the invasion.

Dean of Cork, the Very Rev Nigel Dunne, said many people are feeling shocked and unable to help in the face of the horrific images of the devastation of war in Ukraine coming to them via all forms of media in the last week.

“As Christians in the city and county, we hope that, at the very least, people can be helped to show solidarity with and pray for the people and leaders of Ukraine by this simple but powerful initiative,” he said.

We must always be voices for peace, justice and sustainability in the world, and openly face down the evils of tyranny and war.

“This small project carries a powerful message to those who are responsible for the right use of power and wealth in our world."

Chairman of St Fin Barre's Quarter Development Committee, Eoin Murphy, said that like many people, he has felt helpless and horrified by the situation in Ukraine.

I hope that this event will provide an opportunity for communal reflection and that the sound of the bells will symbolise our concern for and solidarity with the whole Ukrainian community,” he said.

The lead bells will be joined a number of churches and schools, including

St Francis Church, Liberty St; Holy Trinity Church, Fr Mathew Quay; Midleton College; Nohoval Church; St Mary's Church, Carrigaline; St Colman's Cathedral, Cloyne; The Church of the Annunciation, Blackpool; St Oliver's Church, Ballyvolane; Sacred Heart Church, Western Rd; St Finbarr's South Church; St James' Church, Durrus; and Abbestrewery Church in Skibbereen, with others encouraged to join the event by sounding their own bells.

A Facebook page, "Bells for Ukraine" has been set up to enable other organisations to join the event and to publish recordings to share worldwide.