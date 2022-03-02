'This monster has to be stopped': Cork's citizens join Ukrainians in rally of solidarity

Ukrainian Nadiya Hnat wept as she sung her national anthem while her national flag was raised above Cork’s peace park during a solidarity rally on Wednesday.

Clutching a little Ukrainian flag, and checking her phone regularly for WhatsApp updates from relatives and friends huddled in bomb shelters in various cities in Ukraine, Nadiya, from Ternobil in the west of the country, stood shoulder to shoulder with dozens of fellow Ukrainians, among a crowd of around 150 people, who attended the special event organised by Cork’s Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher.

As the tears streamed down her face, Nadiya, said she and her fellow countrymen and women have been overwhelmed by the support for their country from around the world since the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian national Tatiana Volkova from Kinsale sings at the demonstration at the peace park in Cork on Wednesday. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“Ukraine people knew deep in our hearts that this could happen, but we hoped it would never happen, and now that it is happening, it’s just devastating. I am heartbroken,” she said.

“They are destroying our beautiful country. This war has to be stopped. This monster has to be stopped. It is devastating.

“But it means a lot to me to be here today for this. I thought there would be a few Ukrainian people but I didn’t think there would be so many Irish people here. I was walking along the street with my little flag, and people were saying we support you.

Three-year-old Sara Brainina amongst the demonstrators and members of the Cork Ukrainian Community at the peace park in Cork on Wednesday. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“I was waiting for a bus and an old lady said we know how you feel and we sympathise with you. We really appreciate all the support and help.” Her father, who lost his wife two years ago, visited her and her husband at Christmas and was due to fly back home last Sunday.

“But he can’t go back home to Ukraine now. He is devastated,” she said.

Roman Postolatiy, from Kropvnickiy, about 300km south of Kyiv, said he too is heartbroken as he produced his phone to show photos of his family members huddling in bomb shelters. “I have friends, family there in different cities. They are all sitting in bomb shelters afraid for their lives,” he said.

“They are bombing schools, today a prenatal hospital was bombed, there are rockets flying into apartment buildings - now they don’t choose, they are trying to break citizens.” He said Wednesday’s solidarity rally in Cork gives him hope and strength and reminds people of the full horror of what’s happening.

“There is a full-on war happening here in the middle of Europe, with bombing and the killing of children, women, and elderly.” Mr Kelleher organised the lunchtime event as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Ukrainians who have made Cork their home.

He tied a yellow and blue ribbon to the gates of the peace park and urged more people to do the same over the coming days, and he said the Ukrainian flag will fly above the park for the duration of the conflict. “Let’s make this a focal point of the resistance to Russia,” he said.

“What is happening in a sovereign, independent, democratically elected European state in 2022 is absolutely deplorable.

Putin is a war criminal and what he is doing is tantamount to what Adolf Hitler did in 1939 when he ravaged Europe.

He said the people of Cork, Munster, Ireland and Europe stand by the people of Ukraine, and that anything that can be done here to help the people of Ukraine will be done, including the opening up of civic buildings.

As the event was coming to a close, a group of Ukrainians spontaneously began chanting “Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes”. Roman said: “Now the whole world knows those words.”

Meanwhile, church bells across Cork city and county are set to ring out on Thursday night for Ukraine. Led by the 12 bells of St Fin Barre's Cathedral, the iconic Shandon Bells or St Anne’s Church and the cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, bells will be pealed for five minutes from 7pm to mark a week since the invasion.

Ukrainian nationals Tatiana Volkova and Svetlana Zacarovo with Corkonian Frank O’Flaherty amongst the demonstrators and members of the Cork Ukrainian Community at the peace park in Cork on Wednesday. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Dean of Cork the Very Rev. Nigel Dunne said many people are feeling shocked and unable to help in the face of the horrific images of the devastation of war in Ukraine coming to them via all forms of media in the last week.

“As Christians in the city and county, we hope that, at the very least, people can be helped to show solidarity with and pray for the people and leaders of Ukraine by this simple but powerful initiative,” he said.

“We must always be voices for peace, justice and sustainability in the world, and openly face down the evils of tyranny and war. This small project carries a powerful message to those who are responsible for the right use of power and wealth in our world."

Chairperson of St Fin Barre's Quarter Development Committee, Eoin Murphy, said he hopes this event will provide an opportunity for communal reflection and that the sound of the bells will symbolise our concern for and solidarity with the whole Ukrainian community.