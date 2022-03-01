Irish families hoping to bring Ukrainian surrogate mothers to Ireland

Irish families whose children were born by surrogacy in Ukraine are planning to help bring their surrogates and their families over to Ireland.

It is not known how many people will benefit but a spokesperson for the group said the women and their families will be helped to come here if they wish to do so.

Irish families with connections to Ukrainian surrogates have been sending funds to the Ukrainian women, with the money being used to pay for the transport of the women and their families to the Polish border.

Hotel accommodation in Poland has also been arranged for some families.

The announcement today from the Department of Justice that children aged 16 and under can come into the country without a passport has raised the prospect that surrogates and their families could soon be relocated to Ireland.

"We are devastated for the Ukrainian woman left in the country and have been doing whatever we can to help," Irish Families Through Surrogacy spokesperson Sara Byrne said.

"I don't know how many have been helped to get to the Polish border but I do know members of our community have been sending funds over to Ukraine.

"I also know a lot of our members are very keen to help bring surrogate mothers over to Ireland if that is what they want.

"Now that children aged 16 and under can come into the country without a passport, that opens the door for Ukrainian women to be brought over with their families.

"Our hearts continue to be with the Ukrainian people and our surrogate mothers and their families and all of the medical and other professionals who helped us on our surrogacy journeys.

"The fact that Ukraine is where many of our much-loved children were born is not forgotten."

She added: "It is difficult to say too much at this time for safety, security and privacy reasons."

"We are devastated for the Ukrainian woman left in the country and have been doing whatever we can to help," Irish Families Through Surrogacy spokesperson Sara Byrne said.

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney, a barrister, is helping advise Irish families who are trying to help surrogate mothers and their families.

She is also involved with the families of the four newborn Irish babies in a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

“This has become my every living moment at the moment,” she said.

“How could you not do whatever you can?”

She said she is not sure how many Ukrainian surrogates are being helped get out of the war-torn country but that the decision by the Department of Justice to relax rules of entry into Ireland is a “game-changer”.

“The Department of Justice announcements regarding visas meant that anyone from Ukraine could travel,” she said.

“That's all very good, and very positive development because we don't know how long this will go on for.

“I am in constant contact with families as and when a situation arises.”

She added: You have to realise although these will be women that gave birth to Irish babies a number of years ago, they have a continual relationship with the Irish families.

“They're friends of the family, as a consequence of the whole journey, and have continued to stay in touch, but they don't necessarily have passports for their children.”

She estimated that at least 400 Ukrainian women had given birth to Irish children through surrogacy.

Although this is the potential number of women who might want to come to Ireland, she said she was aware that many have family in Lithuania and Poland and may well just want help to get there and stay there for a while.

“If we take last year, there were around 46 babies born in Ukraine and that's probably an average since around 2015, at least,” she said.

“So we're looking at reasonably potentially reasonably large numbers now.

“That said, in a lot of cases, surrogate mothers and their families have links with family in Poland, or in Lithuania and some in Romania, so I know that is where some have been travelling to.”