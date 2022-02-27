Limerick-based Ukrainian family fear for their loved ones stuck at heart of war

A Ukrainian couple living in Limerick, have said they are living in constant fear that their families, who are still in war-torn Ukraine, will be slaughtered in Russia’s invasion of the country.

Andrej and Alisa Mitigan, and their two year old daughter, Mia, settled in Limerick a year and a half ago when Mr Mitigan, a civil engineer, began working for a local construction company.

Mr Mitigan, 35, said he is prepared to go back to Ukraine to help defend it and protect his parents and brother who have told him they have taken up arms, and who are sleeping in basements to try to avoid Russian missile strikes.

I’m from Kyiv, my family are there, my father, mother, brother, and all of them are pushed to take the weapons to protect themselves, their lives. We don't want a war, Ukrainians love peace and democracy but the Russians are trying to destroy our country; everyday they are attacking us, killing us.

“I have parents, a brother, friends, my grandma and grandpa, they [sleep] in basements, and they are afraid because missiles have attacked [our city].”

Becoming emotional, Mr Mitigan said: “My daughter is two years old, and yesterday she said to me, ‘Father, let’s draw a rocket’, and I cried.”

His family in Ukraine have already seen the worst of the war, “they see how people die, and they hear rockets”.

“I want to protect them, and if the situation worsens I’m going to go back to Ukraine to protect them.

I’m a civil engineer, I’m not a soldier, but I will go back and fight.

“I support our president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] because Russia’s rockets are not only killing our soldiers, they are hitting our houses, and even our kindergartens have been attacked; they are killing civilians not only soldiers.”

Economic sanctions imposed on Russia are “not enough”, but he believes Ukraine can defend itself without the need for allied troops in the country — but only as long as Western powers continue to supply Ukraine with military supports.

His message to those who can support Ukraine’s defence against Russia is a simple one: “Help us with weapons.”

Ms Mitigan's parents live close to the shellshocked capital city Kyiv and are fully supportive the orders of Ukraine president Mr Zelenskyy.

“Of course I am worried for them, I don't know if I will see them in the future, I don't know if I will see them alive again, they don't know what will happen,” said Ms Mitigan.

“I cry everyday, I ring them and ask them are they okay, all our thoughts are about Ukraine now.”