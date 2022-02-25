€1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town

A West Cork lotto player has become Ireland's 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after buying their €1m Lotto Plus 1 quick-pick ticket at a local store in Lissarda.

The winning ticket was bought in O'Leary's Spar store at the Circle K service station on the N22.

Store owner Darragh O'Leary said he was thrilled to get the call with the good news.

"We have lots of locals who come into us every day so we’ll be encouraging them all to check their tickets," he said.

"Of course, being on the N22 means that we have quite a lot of passing trade too so the winner really could be anywhere.

"Let’s hope the lucky person checks their ticket soon and realizes that they are Cork’s newest millionaire. "

The National Lottery have confirmed that the Cork winner has come forward and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize.

Cork now holds a total of three National Lottery millionaires for 2022 which is the highest of any county so far this year.