Man, 40s, dies following house fire in Tipperary

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out on the man's body at South Tipperary General Hospital.
Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 15:14
Sarah Slater

A man has died in a house fire in Co Tipperary which broke out around midday on Sunday.

Units from Thurles fire service were called to the scene of a house fire by a passerby near the village of Ballingarry, close to Thurles.

The fire which broke out in a bungalow was quickly extinguished by several fire units but the body of a man believed to be in his 40s was discovered inside.

The scene has been sealed off by gardaí and a forensic examination of the house will be carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau to determine the cause of the fire.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out on the man's body at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for anyone with information about when the man was last seen or who may have witnessed the fire breaking out to contact them on 0504-25100.

