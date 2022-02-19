Holding: West Cork on show as first trailer for series based on Graham Norton's book released

The first trailer for the drama series based on Graham Norton's best-selling book has been released.

The chat show king penned his first novel, Holding, in 2016 and ITV have picked it up for a four-part series.

Set in West Cork, Holding tells the story of a small Irish town and the ripples that are sent through the community after human remains are discovered.

The discovery leads to pasts being unravelled in the darkly comedic yet touching story.

The show was directed by Kathy Burke and features an all-star cast including Conleth Hill of Game of Thrones fame alongside Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Pauline McLynn and Oscar-winner Brenda Flicker.

The cast and crew flocked to West Cork last year where filming took place in locations such as Drimoleague and Castletownshend.

Speaking last year, Norton said: “I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen.

"I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!”

Holdingis due to be released in March and Irish viewers will be able to watch it on Virgin Media TV.