Cork has had highest number of Covid deaths in Munster

Latest figures have revealed more details on Ireland’s Covid-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic almost two years ago.

Overall, there have been 6,399 notified deaths among Covid-19 cases since March 1, 2020.

By the end of 2020, 2,299 Covid-19 deaths had been reported, a figure which increased to just over 6,000 at the end of last year.

Most deaths took place in April 2020 (1,160), and in January 2021 (1,422).

Dublin accounts for the vast majority of deaths at 34.6% (2,213), followed by Cork (547) and Kildare (377).

Of the 6,373 Covid-19 deaths reported by February 12, 95.7% of these were confirmed to be linked to Covid-19, while in 96 cases a link was “probable'', and 180 were classified as possibly linked.

Over 3,700 deaths have been linked to Covid outbreaks.

Munster

In Munster, Cork accounted for the most deaths while Limerick had the second-highest figure of 304 deaths.

One-hundred-and-fifty-six Covid deaths took place in Clare, followed by Waterford (139), Tipperary (134) and Kerry (115).

Mortality rates, the number of deaths per 100,000 people, varies between counties, with Limerick’s rate being Munster’s highest at 153.4.

Clare has recorded a mortality rate of 130.5, followed by Waterford with 118.8, Cork with 100.8, Tipperary with 82.7, and Kerry with 77.2.

Specific locations

Over half of Covid-19 deaths occurred in hospital (3,361), while 2,104 took place in a community hospital/long stay unit, homeless facility, mental health facility or nursing home.

Sixty-five deaths took place in a hospice, 304 took place in the home and a location is categorised as "unknown" for 444 deaths.

Eight-hundred-and-nine of deaths (12.7%) occurred in people admitted to ICU, while 5,270 had underlying conditions.

In nursing homes, 61.5% of Covid deaths were linked to outbreaks of the virus, a figure which reads 24.1% in hospitals.

Age

Of the total number of deaths, 39.3% occurred in those aged 85 or older, while 75 to 84-year-olds accounted for 33.1% of deaths.

The 45 to 64 age cohort accounted for 9.2% of deaths, and 17% of Covid deaths occurred in the 65 to 74 age group.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre's latest weekly report on Covid-19 deaths states that as of February 12, 2022, 10 people aged under 25 died from the virus.

Meanwhile, 22 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in 25 to 34-year-olds and 55 deaths were reported among the 35 to 44 age group.

Ages were unknown for five Covid-19 deaths, according to the HPSC.

Gender

The report also shows that 3,416 men have died due to the virus as of February 12, a figure which reads 2,957 for women — a ratio of 1:16.