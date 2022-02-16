Dursey Cable Car service to be paused from April

Cork County Council confirm that the famous cable care service will be paused from April for essential repairs.
The famous Dursey Island Cable Car in West Cork. Cork County Council have confirmed that the service will be paused from April for essential repairs. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 11:17
Maeve Lee

The Dursey Cable Car service will be paused from April, it has been confirmed.

Cork County Council this morning said that the Dursey Cable Car service will be paused from 1 April following advice from structural consultants. 

The Council said it is "actively advancing procurement options" for replacement towers in order to help to facilitate the resumption of service.

On Monday, it was reported that following pleas from councillors, the closure of the cable car services on 1 April was to be extended for a month.

The cable car serves Dursey Island, Co Cork and Independent councillor Danny Collins previously said there are a number of farmers with livestock on the island which need looking after, particularly at this time of the year.

However, this morning the Council said that “ongoing assessments together with advice from the Council’s structural consultants have concluded that the cable car must be taken from service” by 31 March.

The cableway facilitates the operation of a cable car used by about 20,400 visitors each year.

Last week, Cork County Council said "a structural review of the infrastructure" of the Dursey Cable car highlighted some essential works that must be carried out in the short term.

The works relate to the towers which suffered during recent adverse weather events including Storm Barra

It said that these works were essential for the cable car to continue its services.

Dursey cable carTourismCork County CouncilPlace: Cork
