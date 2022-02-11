Cork politicians urged not to create 'half a cycle lane' 

Medics and cycling campaigners have called on politicians to stick to the original plan for a potentially game-changing bike lane project in Cork amid fears a section outside a primary school could be dropped to facilitate on-street parking.

Plans for the Curraheen Road pedestrian and cycle safety improvement scheme in Bishopstown were published by Cork City Council for public consultation before Christmas.

The plans included the installation of segregated cycle lanes and other improvements between the UCC sports grounds along Curraheen Road and past Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, to the junction with Melbourn Road, where protected cycle lanes have already been installed.

It would have connected two major health campuses, Marymount and Cork University Hospital, and provided a safe, connected cycling route between a number of schools and MTU's Bishopstown campus.

It was hailed as having the potential to create Cork’s first “15-minute neighbourhood”.

However, feedback during the public consultation has led to a proposal to drop the section of bike lane between Rossa Ave and Melbourn Rd — the area right outside Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh.

Concerns about parking It is understood a number of local businesses expressed concerns about the removal of parking from outside their premises. The Cork Cycling Campaign said it was “deeply concerned” about the proposed amendment. “An analysis of Census 2016 data carried out by the campaign shows that there are over 100,000 children and teenagers between the ages of five and 19 living in electoral districts within 2km of the cycleway,” campaign chairman Conn Donovan said. 'If we want to encourage more children and families to walk and cycle to school we have to make walking and cycling a safe, comfortable and attractive alternative option to the car.' “There are three primary schools within 2km that cater for a combined total of almost 1,000 children. There are over 1,800 children attending three secondary schools within 2km of the cycleway.” Local Green Party councillor Colette Finn said she planned to call for a vote on the issue when the proposed amendment comes before city council for a decision on Monday. “Parties that vote for action on healthy cities, cannot vote this project down. Half a cycle lane is not good enough,” she said.

Cycle bus to school

Kevin Long’s son, Cian, aged six, attends Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, and was among the almost 60 children who took part in the cycle bus to school on Friday. They take a long and circuitous route through Murphy’s Farm and nearby estates because there is no direct cycle lane to the school.

Mr Long said: “If we want to encourage more children and families to walk and cycle to school we have to make walking and cycling a safe, comfortable and attractive alternative option to the car.

“I know some local businesses have their concerns but as we can see from the numbers on the cycle bus increasing, a lot of parents do want their kids to cycle to school, but parents don’t feel safe cycling on the roads, let alone letting their children do it on their own.”

Several healthcare professionals, including respiratory consultant Oisin O’Connell, have also called on councillors to approve the original plans.

“Any deviation of the plans, particularly those which favour on-street parking ahead of protected cycle lanes, are likely to make the attractiveness and safety of the entire scheme less appealing,” they said.