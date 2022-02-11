Boy, 12, killed in early morning collision in Limerick

A 12-year-old boy has been fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

The incident involving a car and a lorry occurred shortly before 2am on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare, Co Limerick.

The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The boy's body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road is currently closed to preserve the scene for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place with city-bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.