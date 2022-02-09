Chimes play one last time for Cork ice cream man 

The chimes played out one last time for a popular Cork man as he made his final journey with 20 ice cream trucks in tow.

Philip Williams, 33, of Conna in Cork, had a unique send-off as he made his way out of St Catherine's Church, supported by a procession of ice cream trucks, driven by his friends and family.

A photograph of the late Philip Williams on his ice cream van. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mr Williams' presence will be missed across playgrounds, parks, estates and more this summer after the popular ice cream man passed away last Saturday, surrounded by family, after bravely battling cancer.

The unique funeral cortege was made of ice cream vans owned by his family, who are all in the business.

“We have spent all of our lives working in ice cream vans,” said Philip Williams' uncle, Alfred Williams, ahead of the funeral.

“All the family were involved. All the uncles, all the cousins, different companies but all of them were involved with the same business. He would have had his own van, working for his father with Mr Softee,” he added.

Through Mr Williams' work, he would have brought joy to young people in communities across Cork and further afar.

A poem called The Last Chime pays tribute to Philip Williams and was read out at his funeral. Picture: Denis Minihane

A poem, titled The Last Chime, was read out by his family and paid respect both to the young man’s life, and the job he did.

He will be missed greatly by his parents, Paddy and Mary, as well as his much-loved daughter, Sally, his brothers, sisters, and all of his family and friends.

The charity, Homeless Help and Support Cork, also paid respects to the Williams family, with his mother Mary formerly sitting as the charity’s chairperson.

Mr Williams passed away after bravely battling cancer, his uncle explained. This was the second time he had it, having previously been diagnosed as a teenager.

Some of the many ice cream vans from around the country outside the church in Conna during requiem mass for the late Philip Williams of Mister Softee Ices. Picture Denis Minihane

“He had leukaemia when he was 17. He fought it and came out the other side. Then about four years ago, cancer came back in a different form,” Alfred Williams said.

In a notice of his funeral details, the family gave their heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice and Cork University Hospital for their exceptional care of Mr Williams during his illness.