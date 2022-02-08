Hungry students still relying on UCC food bank to feed themselves

A food bank that was set up at University College Cork (UCC) has continued to see a high demand, with many students still relying on the service as they struggle with the costs of accommodation and fees.

The food bank was set up by the UCC Students' Union in October of last year, as students juggled the increased costs of living, rent and other expenses amid the accommodation crisis.

On its first day up and running, the food bank ran out of food after just 50 minutes following huge demand, as more than 100 students from various year groups attended the service, which had not been in operation since 2019.

Four months on, the food bank still sees a consistent demand with up to 60 students collecting food from the service regularly every Monday evening.

Unfortunately, the union was not surprised by the continuous demand for the food bank throughout the year.

From chatting to those who regularly attend the food bank, UCC Students' Union welfare officer Caoimhe Walsh said it was a relief for students who were worried about affording food while also managing other expenses such as accommodation and fees.

“It mostly would be accommodation because it is just really expensive and there are college fees as well and it's just trying to decide what to pay for, your fees or your accommodation and food," she said.

“Obviously, it's an awful situation for people to be in but we’re just happy to help in whatever way we can.

But it would mostly be due to either college fees or accommodation.

The food bank allows students to access non-perishable food such as pasta and rice and has continued to open once a week for those who need it. Students can also apply for food vouchers from the union, which can be used on campus.

The food bank came into operation at UCC after the students' union contacted Caitríona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners for assistance.

Cork Penny Dinners was the first to make a donation to kick off the food bank, with donations also made by students themselves as well as businesses and UCC staff.