Nearly 30 students use UCC food bank amid accommodation crisis

Nearly 30 students have used University College Cork Students' Union's (UCCSU) food bank this evening as students struggle to meet high rents and bills amid the accommodation crisis.

The foodbank was in operation at UCC for the first time after the students' union contacted Catríona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners for assistance.

Students can access non-perishable items like pasta, rice, and other basic food items in UCC's Common Room between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday every week.

Such was the demand for the service, UCCSU's welfare officer Caoimhe Walsh said students had been arriving earlier throughout the day to access the foodbank.

Ms Walsh said students from all years in the university, both International and Irish, are approaching the union about using the service.

"We're really upset and all that we have had to do it but it's great that we can as well," she said.

She said the union has not operated a food bank since 2019 and plan to keep it open for the rest of the year such are the challenges cash-strapped UCC students face.

"I don't see it getting any better to be honest," she said and highlighted the expected rise in energy bills this forthcoming winter.

"It's serious, I can't believe the amount of people who have come to me," she said.

The food bank is also making hygiene products available to students in need.

Cork Penny Dinners made the first donation to begin the food bank and donations have followed from students, businesses as well as UCC staff.

Accommodation costs including rent and utility bills are the main contributing factors causing student hardship, said Ms Walsh.

Students throughout the country struggled to secure suitable accommodation at the start of this term as universities welcomed people back to campus.

Many resorted to couch surfing and prolonged stays in hostels and hotels in their accommodation hunt in Cork.

Similar student housing crises have developed in Waterford and Limerick where anti-social behaviour is being blamed on a lack of student accommodation supply.