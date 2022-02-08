Gardaí plea for witnesses to attack on girl, 16, in Fermoy

Gardaí plea for witnesses to attack on girl, 16, in Fermoy

A man remains in custody in Fermoy this morning in connection with allegations of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in the town at lunchtime yesterday. Picture Denis Minihane.

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 11:18
Ann Murphy

A man remains in custody in Fermoy this morning in connection with allegations of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in the town at lunchtime yesterday.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at Chapel Square at 1.20pm yesterday.

A number of people went to the aid of the 16-year-old girl and one teenager had to get medical attention for a minor injury afterwards. The girl suffered minor injuries but is said to have been left very traumatised by the incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening and is being questioned this morning in Fermoy garda station.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said the town would have been busy at the time, with people out for exercise or going to local businesses on their lunch break.

He said: “If there are any witnesses who have not yet come forward, we would be asking them to get in contact with Fermoy garda station. There would have been a lot of people around town at the time.” 

Gardaí carried out inquiries in the area yesterday and CCTV from local businesses is also being examined.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or any Garda station.

Investigation ongoing following assault on girl, 16, in Fermoy

#Violence against womenCrimePlace: FermoyPlace: Cork
Investigation ongoing following assault on girl, 16, in Fermoy

