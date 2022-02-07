Man in his 30s arrested after teenage girl attacked in Fermoy

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 22:09
Ellen O'Regan, Ann Murphy & Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an alleged assault on a teenage girl that happened earlier this afternoon in Fermoy.

The victim, 16, is believed to have been out walking in the Chapel Sq area of the town at around 1.20pm when she was allegedly attacked.

The girl did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident but is believed to have been left badly shocked.

It is understood that some people came to her aid, including another teenager, who received a minor injury and required medical attention.

Gardaí say a man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to the incident and is being detained at Fermoy garda station this evening.

Gardaí are conducting enquiries in the area this evening and CCTV is being examined in an attempt to identify the assailants.

They say investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Fermoy garda station on 025 82100 or any Garda station.

