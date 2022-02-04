HSE to conduct audit of child mental health services in North Kerry

A sample audit of young people who attended mental health services in North Kerry is to be conducted, the HSE has confirmed.
It comes in the wake of the Maskey report into the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs), which found care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards it should have.
The HSE has confirmed this new audit will focus on a sample of files of 50 young people who attended services in the North Kerry region, amid concerns about the Camhs services in the north of the county.
The legal firm representing many of those affected in south Kerry has voiced concern about north Kerry Camhs in local media this week.
At least 20 families in North Kerry have contacted Coleman Legal with “serious concerns”, solicitor Keith Rolls said.
“This sample audit will be led by an external expert, and is being undertaken to give assurance to ourselves and the public about the quality of the service provided,” the HSE said.
The audit is in addition to the government-announced review.
The review of Camhs in South Kerry, conducted by Dr Seán Maskey, found "unreliable diagnoses, inappropriate prescriptions and poor monitoring of treatment and potential adverse effects” which exposed many children unnecessarily to the risk of significant harm.
The HSE is offering ongoing support to those affected in south Kerry.