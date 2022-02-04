Planning approval for €12m runway extension at Waterford Airport

Planning approval for €12m runway extension at Waterford Airport

Waterford Airport. 

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 18:30
Eoghan Dalton

A long-awaited runway extension for Waterford Airport has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

It will allow a 900m runway extension and a widening of the runway, costing at least €12m, which campaigners and business groups hope will attract commercial carriers for the airport as it will allow it to take larger aircraft.

In An Bord Pleanála's approval letter, which has been seen by this newspaper, it said the proposal would have a negligible impact on climate and sought a detailed traffic plan from Waterford City and County Council for the works.

The development will involve an extension of the existing 1,433 metre long runway by 491m at its northern end and 363m at its southern end, resulting in a total runway length of 2,287m.

It will also be widened by 30m in width to 45m.

Fine Gael senator John Cummins, who is a former member of the airport board, said it is a critical piece of infrastructure for the South East region.

"It makes the possibility of securing routes for the airport far more likely into the future than what was the case heretofore," Mr Cummins said.

He added: "For too long the runway has been an impediment to the growth of the airport. The types of aircraft that were able to land at the runway were restricted, so the planning application that has been approved will facilicate the landing of the main aircrafts of choice for major airlines."

Public and Private Funding

The airport received a commitment of €5m capital funding for the extension from the Department of Transport in 2019, but this has been partly contingent on planning approval.

It was, at time, costed at €12m in total, with the other monies for the runway extension at one stage to be provided by a local consortium of regional companies combined with local councils in Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny.

This fell into doubt last year, however, it is understood that an investment plan from the private sector will be presented to board members and the council imminently.

Mr Cummins said that "management and the board have been working extensively on trying to secure the private investment required to ensure now that this project is realised".

It is hoped the runway extension will lead to the Department of Transport reversing its decision to pull the airport's annual emergency payments, which totaled €1.5m over three years.

It said at the time that the payments “cannot be continued” in light of the “radically changed outlook” caused by Covid-19.

Read More

Cork Airport and Covid-19: Charting a course through uncertain times

More in this section

Kerry teacher with Lyme disease 'overwhelmed' as she raises more than €66k for treatment Kerry teacher with Lyme disease 'overwhelmed' as she raises more than €66k for treatment
Cork's Dunkettle Interchange to see slip road reopen this weekend Cork's Dunkettle Interchange to see slip road reopen this weekend
Dog rescued following 100ft fall from Ardmore cliffs Dog rescued following 100ft fall from Ardmore cliffs
<p>According to gardaí, a quantity of cannabis and cocaine with an estimated value of €590,000 was seized after a car was stopped and searched this afternoon in Mitchelstown.</p>

More than half a million euro worth of drugs seized in Mitchelstown

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices