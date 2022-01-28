Cork Life Centre's Don O'Leary receives civic award for 'outstanding contribution' to education

Don O’Leary, Director of Cork Life Centre, has received a civic award from the Lord Mayor of Cork this afternoon for his outstanding contribution to education in Cork City.

The official ceremony took place in front of the iconic red doors of Cork Life Centre, with Mr O’Leary’s family and guests, elected members, and Cork City Council mace bearers in attendance.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher announced in recent weeks that Mr O'Leary would be presented with the award ahead of the usual ceremony held in May.

It follows Mr O’Leary’s decision just after Christmas to speak publicly about his diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Speaking at the ceremony today, the Lord Mayor said: “It is fitting to honour and recognise the outstanding and unique contribution that Don has made to the inclusion and empowerment of young people to engage in education and learning in ways that respect each individual; the seeds that have been planted by Don O’Leary and the Life Centre Team over the years have made an outstanding contribution to the present and future of the city and its people."

He added: “Don, the impact you have had on the lives of your students, their families, and thereby the life our city is immeasurable, exceptional, and it is with great pride that we celebrate you today.”

Mr O'Leary has been the director of the Cork Life Centre, based in Sunday's Well, for the last 16 years.

The centre offers an alternative learning environment for young people from difficult backgrounds to reach their potential.

Don O'Leary, director, Cork Life Centre.

Mr O’Leary, who was conferred with an honorary degree at UCC last November, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2020.

In February 2021 it emerged he had stage four terminal lung cancer, and he had eight to 11 months to live.

He recently spoke on the Mick Clifford podcast about his diagnosis, saying: "I’m at peace with this. Early on, I decided I can’t control the cancer, it’s there, but there are things I can control; what I want to do, who I want to be around and where I want to be. I’m here in the centre that I love.

“I’m working with an amazing group of young people and an amazing staff," he said.

"If you can find a passion that is within every young person and drive that on, then you will start to make inroads.”

Following the award ceremony this afternoon, the Lord Mayor unveiled murals created by Cork Community Art Link in collaboration with students of the Cork Life Centre.

The work commemorates the tragic death of children during the struggles of the early 1920s and is an initiative of Cork City Council’s Commemoration Programme in collaboration with Cork City Council’s Arts Office and Community Art Link.