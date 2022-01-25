Teenager rushed to hospital following serious stabbing incident in Cork city

No arrests have been made at this time, but a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 23:11
Steven Heaney

A man has been rushed to hospital this evening following an alleged serious stabbing incident in Cork city.

The incident is believed to have occurred at a residence in an apartment building on John Redmond Street shortly before 9pm.

The victim, who is in his late teens, is understood to have received multiple stab wounds during the incident.

Emergency services personnel rushed the man to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau. 

No arrests have been made at this time, but a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner  that enquiries are ongoing. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510.

